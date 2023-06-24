Home Nation Northeast

Flood situation in Assam remains grave, over 4.88 lakh people affected

A Central Water Commission report on Friday evening said the Brahmaputra was flowing over the danger level in Nematighat (Jorhat).

Assam floods

Villagers on a banana raft move to a safer place from the flooded area of Goalbil in Baksa district of Assam. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam remained grave on Saturday with over 4.88 lakh people affected so far, an official report said.

Major rivers remained in spate across the state with the meteorological department warning of more rainfall and thunderstorm in different parts.

The water level of the Puthimari and Pagladiya rivers have breached the red mark in Kamrup and Nalbari districts respectively, it added.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued a 'Yellow' alert for Saturday, asking people to be on watch and remain updated for heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in some parts of the state.

As per an official report, more than 4.88 lakh people in 16 districts are currently reeling under floods.

Two persons have been killed in floods this year so far. Worst affected has been the Bajali sub-division where 2.67 lakh people have been hit by the deluge.

Nalbari and Barpeta districts are also among the severely hit with around 80,000 and 73,000 people affected respectively.

More than 35,000 people are staying in 140 relief camps. Another 75 relief distribution centres are also functional.

Different agencies, including NDRF, SDRF, civil defence personnel and local people, have been assisting the administration in carrying out rescue and relief operations.

Embankments have been breached or damaged in Biswanath, Darrang and Kokrajhar districts in the last 24 hours.

Roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged in different districts, including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Goalpara, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli and Nalbari.

Reports of erosion have been recorded in Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Dibrugarh, Sivsagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Udalguri and Tamulpur.

Landslides and urban flooding have also been reported from different parts, the report added.

