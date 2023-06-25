Manipur violence: Internet ban extended again till June 30

By ANI

IMPHAL (Manipur): The Manipur government on Sunday extended the ban on internet services in the state for five more days to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order.

According to an official release, the ban on internet services in the Northeast state, which has been rocked by ethnic clashes and violence, has been extended till 3 pm on June 30 to "prevent any disturbances of the peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the State of Manipur".

The government release informed further that the ban on mobile internet services in the state was extended due to the "persisting unrest".

Director General of Police, Manipur, in a statement, informed that there are still reports of incidents of violence, attacks, and arson of houses and premises including exchange of firing.

"There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and offer situation in the State of Manipur," it added.

This is the third straight extension of the ban on internet services in the state.

Earlier, on May 3, the Manipur government suspended mobile internet services in the state, amid the spiralling ethnic violence, and the ban has remained in force ever since.

The government extended the ban on June 11, till June 15, and then again, for five more days, from June 20 to June 25.

Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic violence for a month, in the wake of a directive of the high court asking the state government to consider including the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Centre had to deploy paramilitary forces as violence escalated in the Northeast state.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

