Hekani Jakhalu creates history, becomes first woman MLA in Nagaland

“I am overwhelmed. It’s a victory for my team and my constituency. I am grateful to the people for believing in me,” said the US-educated lawyer of NDPP.

Hekani Jakhalu, first woman to get elected to Nagaland Assembly.

Hekani Jakhalu, first woman to get elected to Nagaland Assembly. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Well-known social worker-activist Hekani Jakhalu created history on Thursday by becoming the first woman ever to get elected to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.

The US-educated lawyer Jakhalu of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party defeated Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in the Dimapur III seat. The state had only four women among the 183 candidates this election. 

Jakhalu was ecstatic. “I am overwhelmed. It’s a victory for my team and my constituency. I am grateful to the people for believing in me,” she told The New Indian Express over the phone from Dimapur.

“I won because people wanted change. I have been into social service for the past more than 17 years. All along, I have worked with the youth,” she said citing reasons behind her victory.

She further mentioned that her priority would be to continue working with the youth as well as women for their empowerment and make Dimapur III a modern constituency which, she alleged, has remained neglected for a long time. 

“I will work for the minority communities (read non-tribal communities). They make up more than half of the population in the constituency,” Jakhalu said.

It is not that the women in Nagaland have not fought for political representation but the political parties shied away from taking a chance. Nagaland attained statehood in 1963 but never before was a woman elected to the Assembly. 

The Christian-majority state, however, has got two women MPs till date. Back in 1977, Rano M Shaiza of the United Democratic Party had created history by becoming its first woman MP. She had defeated the then Chief Minister Hokishe Sema of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

Almost 45 years later last year, Phangnon Konyak of the BJP party was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

