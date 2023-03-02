Home Nation Northeast

NPP says elected MLAs to decide next Meghalaya CM

There are talks going around that while the MDA constituents do not mind coming together again to form a coalition government, they want a replacement for Sangma in the hot seat.

Published: 02nd March 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP chief Conrad Sangma at a campaign event in West Garo Hills district. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The six-party ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) is at work to form a coalition government again but it is said to be rooting for a new face as the chief minister. 

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma heads the National People’s Party (NPP) and the MDA. The NPP is likely to emerge as the single largest party.

There are talks going around that while the MDA constituents do not mind coming together again to form a coalition government, they want a replacement for Sangma in the hot seat.

The NPP said on record recently that the elected MLAs would decide on the next CM.

NPP stalwart and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had said, “The party’s newly-elected MLAs will have to sit down, work out and ultimately, take a call on the issue of CM. We will have to respect whatever decision is made.”

Sangma has not said anything about the issue so far. He was not reachable for comment. He met his Assam counterpart and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma at a Guwahati hotel on Tuesday but what transpired there was in the realm of speculations. 

The Sangma government went to polls with baggage of corruption charges against it. Not just the smaller parties in the government, but even the BJP pilloried it over alleged graft. During campaigning, Union home minister Amit Shah had said “Meghalaya is the most corrupt state.”

The United Democratic Party, which is a part of the Sangma government, on Thursday said it is open to aligning with any party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya Polls 2023 Meghalaya Assembly Polls NPP Conrad Sangma
India Matters
A file photo of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (Photo | AP)
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC orders committee to probe share crash; asks Centre, SEBI to cooperate
PM Narendra Modi addresses a G20 meeting via video conference. (Photo | Express)
'Global governance has failed': Indian PM Modi at G20 meet
Family members of Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by militants on Sunday in Achan village in Pulwama, urged the government to provide them accommodation in Jammu, on Wednesday | Zahoor punjabi
Kashmir: ‘We fear that bullet will come out from trees & don’t want to stay in this village’
Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | CPRindia.org)
MHA suspends FCRA licence of Centre for Policy Research

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp