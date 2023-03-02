Home Nation Northeast

Sixty years later, Nagaland gets two women MLAs

US-educated lawyer Jakhalu defeated Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes in the Dimapur III seat. Kruse won from the Western Angami seat

Published: 02nd March 2023 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Hekani Jakhalu

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's Hekani Jakhalu won the Dimapur III seat to become the first woman to be elected to the Nagaland legislative assembly. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Social workers Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse created history on Thursday by becoming the first women ever to get elected to the Nagaland Assembly.

Both contested as candidates of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party. Only four women were among the 183 candidates. 

US-educated lawyer Jakhalu defeated Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes in the Dimapur III seat. Kruse won from the Western Angami seat in the Kohima district. She defeated Keneizhakho Nakhro, an independent candidate, by only seven votes.

An ecstatic Kruse later said, "I want to bring change in my constituency. We need women in decision-making bodies." 

An "overwhelmed" Jakhalu told The New Indian Express over the phone from Dimapur, "It's a victory of my team and my constituency. I am grateful to the people for believing in me." 

"I won because people wanted change. I have been in social service for the past more than 17 years. All along, I have worked with the youth," she said while citing the reasons behind her victory.

ALSO READ | BJP and its Chanakya of Northeast script another spectacular showing

She said her priority would be to continue working with the youth and also for women for their empowerment and make Dimapur III,  which, she alleged, has remained neglected for a long time, a modern constituency. 

"I will work for the minority communities (read non-tribal communities). They make up more than half of the population in the constituency," Jakhalu said.

It is not that the women in Nagaland have not fought for political representation but the political parties shied away from taking a chance. Nagaland attained statehood in 1963 but never before was a woman elected to the Assembly. 

The Christian-majority state, however, has got two women MPs to date. 

Back in 1977, Rano M Shaiza of the United Democratic Party created history by becoming its first woman MP. She had defeated the then Chief Minister Hokishe Sema of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. Almost 45 years later last year, Phangnon Konyak of the BJP was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

