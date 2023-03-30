Home Nation Northeast

Arunachal govt announces bounty seeking info on 2 rebels who fled jail after killing jawan

Led by Tirap SP Kardak Riba, the police had launched a massive manhunt for the militants soon after the incident, which occurred at the Khonsa Jail at around 5 pm on Sunday, but got no trace of them. 

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each, seeking information on two militants who escaped from a jail in Tirap district after killing an IRB jawan with his service rifle.

“It is thereby brought to public notice that a reward of Rs 1 lakh each has been declared upon the criminals involved in this case. The reward shall be given to any individual who can provide accurate information that leads to the arrest of the criminals,” a statement issued by Arunachal police said on Thursday.

The statement added that the identity of the informer would be kept a secret.

The escapees – Roksen Homcha Lowang from Arunachal’s Changlang district and Tiptu Kitnya from adjoining Tirap district – are members of the Niki Sumi faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) or NSCN (K). 

Led by Tirap Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba, the police had launched a massive manhunt for the two militants soon after the incident, which occurred at the Khonsa Jail at around 5 pm on Sunday, but got no trace of them.

Lowang was serving jail term in a murder case while Kitnya was an undertrial prisoner. 

They had snatched the service rifle of constable Wangnyam Bosai and fired at him before fleeing. The grievously-injured jawan had succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam.

There were two constables on duty. The other constable was in the washroom when the incident occurred.

