‘Constitutional solution’: Himanta urges TIPRA Motha to be patient

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Even as TIPRA Motha is mounting pressure on the Centre demanding “constitutional solution” to the problems of Tripura’s 14 lakh tribals, Assam Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the tribe-based party to be patient.

Sarma, the Centre’s virtual emissary in the Northeast who has helped resolve several issues, met a TIPRA Motha delegation, which was led by its chief Pradyot Debbarma, in Guwahati on Wednesday at midnight. 

The Assam CM said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had long discussions with Debbarma twice – before and after the Tripura elections – and he had clearly said that the Centre has a roadmap to fast-track solution to the problem being faced by the tribals of Tripura.

“We all know how the Home Minister is resolving problems, one by one. The problem of tribals in Tripura is high on his agenda. I requested the delegation of TIPRA Motha to be patient and have trust and confidence in the Prime Minister and the Home Minister,” Sarma said.

He said the Centre’s “tentative discussions” with TIPRA Motha took place after a roadmap was laid down. He said discussions with all stakeholders would now follow. 

“The tribals of Tripura have some grievances and it is important to redress them. I am sure we won’t have to wait for too long. The process will be started soon and the problem will be resolved soon,” Sarma assured.

The meeting came two days after Debbarma had threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike protesting the Centre’s delay in appointing an interlocutor to study and examine the party’s demand.

TIPRA Motha’s Animesh Debbarma, who is the leader of the Opposition, said they had a “fruitful” meeting with Sarma.

“The Assam CM explained to us the Centre’s roadmap for the all-round development of the tribals in Tripura. We are satisfied with the government’s ambitious plan,” he said.

