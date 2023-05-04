Home Nation Northeast

Manipur violence: Scores of houses, churches, temples torched by mob, Internet suspended, curfew on 

Army and paramilitary forces were fanned out to control the situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Chief Minister N Biren Singh to take stock of the situation.

Published: 04th May 2023 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Tribals waiting to be evacuated to Lamka, Churachandpur from Imphal. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Tribals waiting to be evacuated to Lamka, Churachandpur from Imphal. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mobs torched scores of houses, churches and temples as the violence in Manipur continued on Thursday.

It erupted after a “Tribal Solidarity March” was taken out in the state’s all ten hill districts on Wednesday to oppose the demand for the inclusion of the Meiteis – the largest community – in the ST category.

Army and paramilitary forces were fanned out to control the situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Chief Minister N Biren Singh to take stock of the situation.

With folded hands, Singh appealed to people in a video message to maintain peace and harmony. “During the last 24 hours, some incidents of clashes, vandalism and arson were reported from Imphal, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi and Moreh. Precious lives were lost besides damage to the property of residents,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the incidents were a result of a misunderstanding between two sections of the society. He said the state government was taking all steps to control the situation and additional central paramilitary forces have been requisitioned for deployment to sensitive areas.

“The long-term grievances of communities will be addressed in consultations with people and organisations. We have all co-existed in Manipur peacefully for centuries. We should not allow the culture of communal harmony to be disturbed by vested interests,” Singh further said.

Mobile internet services have remained suspended across the state while a curfew was imposed in six districts. 

The violence first broke out on Wednesday at Torbung on the border of the Bishnupur-Churachandpur districts where a mob torched some houses of one community and it soon escalated to some other districts. Tribal Kukis are in the majority in Churachandpur while the Meiteis, a non-tribal community, are in the majority in Bishnupur.

As the violence was raging on Wednesday evening, the Army and the Assam Rifles carried out major operations to rescue people.

ALSO READ | 'My state Manipur is burning': Mary Kom appeals for help amid violence

“Indian Army & Assam Rifles undertook major rescue operations to evacuate more than 7,500 civilians of all communities relentlessly throughout the night to restore law & order in #Manipur. #IndianArmy remains committed to the well-being & safety of the population of Manipur,” a defence statement said on Thursday.

In a letter to Singh, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga wrote: “I am deeply pained by the violence that has flared up in parts of your state and the underlying tension between the Meitei community and tribals there…”

“I urge you to exercise the kind of leadership that the people of your own state know you are capable of and reach out to all parties involved to try and bring an end to this senseless violence,” Zoramthanga further wrote. 

The violence has its genesis in the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST category, the eviction of tribal villagers from alleged forest areas, and a survey of “reserve forests, protected forests, wetlands and wildlife” carried out by the state government.

ALSO READ | Army deployed in violence-hit Manipur, 7,500 people shifted to safer places

Thousands of tribals had participated in the solidarity march, organised by All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur, to register a protest against the “persistent demand of Meitei community for inclusion in ST category, support to this by valley legislators” and “the need for taking appropriate measures to collectively protect tribal interests.”

On the other hand, the Meiteis say their inclusion in the ST category will give them, among others, equal rights on the land. Currently, the tribals can buy land in the Imphal valley, which is around 10% of Manipur’s total geographical area, but people belonging to the Meitei community cannot do so in the hills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Manipur violence N Biren Singh Tribal Solidarity March
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp