Army deployed as fresh violence erupts in Manipur's Imphal as houses set ablaze

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Even as Manipur is limping back to normalcy after violent ethnic clashes recently, fresh tension erupted on Monday when a mob torched some abandoned houses in the state capital Imphal.

The trouble broke out at around 10 am when two persons, one allegedly armed with a single barrel gun, emerged at the New Checkon area in Imphal and threatened roadside vendors, mostly women, to close their shops. This infuriated people.

As the news spread, a mob arrived and torched some abandoned houses, official sources said. The situation was brought under control by Army and paramilitary personnel.

The police arrested the two persons, who live in a nearby area, and also a former MLA. He had allegedly instigated the duo.

An indefinite curfew, albeit with 5 am to 4 pm relaxation every day, is still in force in some districts. After Monday’s incident, the government reduced the curfew relaxation time by three hours in Imphal areas.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state government was working towards restoring normalcy. He urged people to cooperate.

His Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma said the National People’s Party (NPP), which he heads, adopted a resolution for peace.

“We request everyone to ensure that peace prevails. We will reach out as much as possible to different communities and areas so that we are able to bring back peace in Manipur,” Sangma said.

“We resolved that we will do as much as possible from our party’s side to help in humanitarian works. Our party leaders and workers are working tirelessly to ensure that we are able to help and support the people in these difficult times,” he further said.

Sangma said that different communities in Manipur have their own issues and this could be settled through discussions and confidence-building measures. He said the state government and the Centre would have to do a lot to resolve the issues.

The NPP has seven MLAs in Manipur.



