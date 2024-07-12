Meghalaya launches 'Hello Meghalaya' OTT platform to boost local talent and cultural heritage

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya has launched its own OTT platform “Hello Meghalaya” to promote local filmmakers, musicians and content creators.

The state government said ‘Hello Meghalaya’ is not just a digital platform but a celebration of the state’s cultural heritage.

The platform intends to engage the youth in productive activities and enable economic growth. It will provide content ranging from movies and short films to music videos.

For filmmakers, it will provide upto Rs 5 lakh per film, with additional funding for nationally or internationally acclaimed films.