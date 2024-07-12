Meghalaya launches 'Hello Meghalaya' OTT platform to boost local talent and cultural heritage

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya has launched its own OTT platform “Hello Meghalaya” to promote local filmmakers, musicians and content creators.
The state government said ‘Hello Meghalaya’ is not just a digital platform but a celebration of the state’s cultural heritage.
The platform intends to engage the youth in productive activities and enable economic growth. It will provide content ranging from movies and short films to music videos.
For filmmakers, it will provide upto Rs 5 lakh per film, with additional funding for nationally or internationally acclaimed films.
“The content creators will get Rs 18,000 every month for maximum uploads. More funds will be provided based on the number of views they have. Short video makers and short film-makers will also benefit from the platform,” a government statement said.
The government is planning to stream key live events in the app such as football matches of state leagues, music festivals, Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) events etc. The idea is to make the content and events available to everybody in the state.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “This is going to be a game-changer for the talents and an opportunity like never before to the filmmakers and musicians of our state.”
He urged people in the state to join the platform and view content to enable payment to the local creative talent pool.
“He cited Prime Minister’s discussion where honourable Prime Minister was excited upon hearing about the platform and requested to consider possibilities of national and global collaboration in the sphere of music, arts and culture,” the statement said.
Talking about MGMP, the state’s tourism minister Paul Lyngdoh said 3,000 musicians in the state were earning through music.
“We are over the top with the launch, confident that the content creators and awardees will be inspired to take arts seriously. We are trying to bridge the gap between potential and possibilities,” the minister said.
Chief Secretary DP Wahlang said the government is committed to creating jobs.