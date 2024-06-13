36 years on, Arunachal gets its second woman minister

GUWAHATI: After a wait of 36 years, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday got its second woman minister in Dasanglu Pul.

The first to be appointed as a minister was Komoli Mossang. She had created history in 1988 by becoming a deputy minister. She was appointed as a cabinet minister in 1990.

The 46-year-old Dasanglu is a 12th pass and wife of former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul. She was among 10 BJP candidates who had won the April 19 Assembly elections uncontested.

Dasanglu was elated after her induction into the Pema Khandu ministry.

"I am very happy. The women of the state are happy. The BJP has appointed a woman as a minister. I thank the BJP government and the Chief Minister on behalf of the women of the state," she told journalists.

"The BJP always talks about women empowerment. The Narendra Modi government also passed the women reservation bill in both houses of parliament. It will be rolled out by 2029. In Arunachal Assembly too, there will be 33 per cent reservation for women. By appointing a woman as a minister, we tried to send a message to the women of the state to be ready as a government should be run also through women," CM Pema Khandu said.