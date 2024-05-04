Petrol bomb attacks in Shillong send police into a tizzy

Guwahati: Miscreants have carried out a series of petrol bomb attacks in Meghalaya's capital Shillong over the past two weeks sending the police into a tizzy.

The attacks were perpetrated mostly at night, targeting police stations and government properties. In one incident, the miscreants had hurled a petrol bomb at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

In all these attacks, nobody was injured. The police said they were conducting a probe to identify the culprits and nab them.

"No arrest has been made so far. The matter is under investigation," East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi told The New Indian Express on Saturday.

District Magistrate SC Sadhu is coordinating with the SP for the protection of vital installations while the state government has advised the heads of all departments to keep their offices and vehicles under safe custody.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the state government was making efforts to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

"The police need evidence before making any arrest. As and when they get evidence, they will take actions," he told journalists.

The state's home minister Prestone Tynsong said such attacks "do occur from time to time" but the government would take measures to ensure the safety of citizens.

The attacks followed the arrest of some members of a local students' organisation in connection with the murders of three non-tribals in two separate incidents. The state government has not linked the attacks to the arrests.

On April 24, the miscreants had targeted a police vehicle escorting North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited Director (Personnel) Maj Gen (retired) RK Jha. He as well as the cops, however, escaped unscathed. The attack ignited a minor fire which was instantly doused by the personnel.

The other attacks were carried out at some police stations and at the office of Meghalaya Government Construction Corporation.