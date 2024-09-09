Massive protests by students in Manipur, stone pelting outside governor's house

GUWAHATI: Protestors pelted stones outside the heavily-guarded Raj Bhawan in Manipur even as the police recovered the body of an ex-serviceman on Monday.

Videos circulating on social media showed the protestors pelting stones and the security personnel chasing them away by using force. The incident reportedly followed scuffles between the protestors and the personnel.

Students across Imphal West, Kakching and Thoubal districts had taken out massive rallies against fresh violence in the ethnic violence-hit state that left nine persons dead and over a dozen others injured.

Holding placards and banners, thousands of them came out wearing their uniform despite schools in the state remaining closed on the day as per a government order.

The protestors chanted slogans outside the Raj Bhavan, demanding that security advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and 50 MLAs resign "on moral grounds". The state has 60 MLAs, including 10 each from Naga and Kuki-Zo communities.

Further, they demanded that the charge of Unified Command be handed over to the state government and the paramilitary forces leave the state for remaining "mute spectators".

They expressed concerns over the recent rocket and drone bombing attacks and incidents of killings and arson and slammed the Centre and the state government for failing to contain the situation.