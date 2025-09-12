An engineering marvel: Newly built Bairabi-Sairang railway line set to become Mizoram's gateway to growth

AIZAWL: When a two-coach special train carrying railway officials arrived at the newly built platform near Sairang, 85-year-old Satwna stood motionless with his eyes fixed on the gleaming train that had just rolled in.

His wrinkled hands trembled in excitement as he touched the metallic surface of the vistadome coach. For the first time in his life, the octogenarian from nearby Darlawng village who spent his entire lifetime in the hills of Mizoram had a glimpse of a train.

“I had heard about trains, but never thought that I would be able to see one rolling on my land. My dream came true,” he said in the local Lushai language softly. Satwna has never been to any place outside Mizoram. He hoped people of his area could now easily move out of the hill state for jobs, education and advanced healthcare.

With green hills sweeping into the misty air, buildings dotting the slopes and miles of bamboo and banana forests, Mizoram is considered one of the most beautiful yet remote states in India. But for the people of the hilly land, the dream of railway connectivity remained elusive for decades.

The state had just 5 km of metre-gauge line from the Assam border to Bairabi in Kolasib district until the Bairabi-Sairang project was sanctioned in 2008-09. The Indian Railways has recently completed the 51.38 km new line connecting Bairabi with Sairang, about 17 km from capital city Aizawl and 15 km from Lengpui airport, linking Mizoram to the country’s rail network for the first time.