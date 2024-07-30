Odisha government suspends DIG ranked officer for misconduct

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday suspended 2007 batch IPS officer Rajesh Pandit for 'gross misconduct' following an unsavory incident that took place last week in the city.

Based on a confidential report by the Director General of Police (DGP) against Pandit, who served as DIG Fire Services and home guards, the government placed him under suspension pending disciplinary proceedings.

"A disciplinary proceeding against Pandit is contemplated on the grounds of grave misconduct as a member of the Indian Police Service," said the order.

During his suspension, Pandit's posting has been fixed at state police headquarters in Cuttack. The Home department has asked Pandit not to leave the headquarters without obtaining permission from the DGP.