Ink attack on Odisha state Congress chief at party headquarters

BHUBANESWAR: President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak came under ink attack at Congress Bhawan, the state headquarters of the party, on Friday.

Some workers of the youth wing of the party threw ink at the OPCC president in his chamber at the Congress Bhawan in the morning hours when he was meeting some party leaders. Sources said the ink attack was the outcome of growing resentment against the state leadership following the party’s debacle in the recently concluded elections. There was also resentment among the party rank and file over candidate selection and disbursement of funds for the campaign for the election.

The OPCC president, however, said those jealous of the growth of Congress in the state have done this. Stating that he does not bother about such things, Pattanayak said earlier also stones and eggs were thrown at him. “We will continue to fight and protest against the NEET paper leak. Congress is staging protests across the country as lakhs of students are suffering due to the NEET paper leak," he added.