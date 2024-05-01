DRDO successfully test fires anti-submarine SMART system

BHUBANESWAR: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system from a test facility off the Odisha coast.

Defence sources said the anti-submarine system was tested from a ground-based mobile launcher positioned at the launching complex 4 of Abdul Kalam Island.

Designed and developed by DRDO, SMART is a next-generation missile-based lightweight torpedo delivery system that will enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedo.

This canister-based missile system consists of several advanced sub-systems, including a two-stage solid propulsion system, an electromechanical actuator system and a precision inertial navigation system.

SMART carries an advanced light-weight torpedo as payload along with a parachute-based release system.

"Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated during the test. The system will undergo two/three more developmental trials before going into user phase tests," said a defence official.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Samir V Kamat, lauded the synergistic efforts of the entire SMART team and urged it to continue on the path of excellence.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO and the industry partners on the successful flight test of SMART. "The development of the system will further enhance the strength of our Navy," he said.