Closure report disagreement triggers fight between IIC and ASI at Alkund police station

JAJPUR: High drama unfolded inside Alkund police station in Jajpur district on Thursday after the IIC and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) allegedly got into a fistfight over preparation of closure report in a case.

Following the incident, Alkund IIC Debashis Satpathy and ASI Prakash Kumar Singh were shifted to the district police headquarters at Panikoili by Jajpur SP Yash Pratap Shrimal. The SP has also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

According to senior police officials, Satpathy and Singh entered into a heated argument over preparation of a closure report in a dowry harassment case. The argument soon escalated into a physical confrontation inside the police station.

Sources said Satpathy had earlier directed Singh to prepare the closure report in a case filed by a woman of Basudevpur village against her husband and in-laws. When the IIC asked for the report on Thursday, Singh reportedly responded aggressively, leading to the war of words and fight inside the police station. Witnesses said Satpathy physically assaulted Singh in front of other police personnel.

On being informed about the incident, the SP immediately transferred the two officers. “Both the IIC and ASI of Alkund police station have been transferred to the district police headquarters. I have also directed Jajpur sub-divisional police officer Prasant Kumar Majhi to inquire into the incident. Necessary action will be taken based on the inquiry report,” Shrimal added.