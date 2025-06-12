'One Health' initiative helps bring down anthrax fatality rate to zero in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, has launched a special programme under its 'One Health' initiative for early detection, reporting, and management of anthrax in Odisha.

At least 10 districts in the state recorded outbreaks of anthrax with 1,208 cases reported between 2008 and 2023. Of the eight districts reporting human anthrax cases, Koraput accounted for 354 cases and nine deaths over the past seven years.

The programme, developed in collaboration with domain experts from the state health and veterinary departments, was rolled out in Koraput district. It aims at combating zoonotic diseases of public health concern through coordinated multisectoral strategies.

Principal investigator of the project, Dr Debdutta Bhattacharya, said Koraput was chosen as it is one of the worst-hit districts and early intervention during the pilot phase has ensured zero deaths in the last two years.

"At least 47 were affected during the last outbreak across five villages in Koraput district in 2023. But no death was reported. All these cases were successfully managed due to early diagnosis and timely treatment," he said.

Prior to the intervention in 2023, the state had a case fatality rate (CFR) of over two per cent, the highest being 5.45 pc in 2014, followed by 3.85 pc in 2015 and 2.94 pc in 2019. The CFR has now dropped to zero, with no deaths reported over the last three years.