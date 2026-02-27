CMC top brass inspects hoardings in Cuttack city

CUTTACK: Two days after an illegal hoarding claimed two lives in Bhubaneswar, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Thursday stepped up inspection on the condition of such installations in the city.

CMC commissioner Kirandeep Kaur Sahota and mayor Subhash Singh along with engineers and CMC’s licence standing committee chairperson A Sridevi conducted field visits and inspections to identify structurally unsound hoardings in the city.

The team visited Badambadi traffic square, Dolamundai, Ranihat, College Square and Mangalabag areas and inspected the condition of the rooftop hoardings installed in the localities.

“After the inspection, a majority of the rooftop hoardings in the localities were found to be in vulnerable condition. We will pass a resolution in the upcoming council meeting scheduled to be held on March 6 for removal of the structurally weak hoardings,” said Singh.

He said both legal and illegal hoardings posing threat will be removed not only from roofs, but also from the roadsides and the portion of the NH-16 passing through the city.

“Step will be taken to ensure that the hoardings are installed 100 metre away from streets and roads. Prioritising public safety, unsafe, weak or improperly installed hoardings will be removed to prevent possible threat and accidents,” said the mayor.