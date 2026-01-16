Odisha Police launch ‘Operation Strike’, cracks down on crimes and habitual offenders

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to improve law and order situation, Odisha Police on Wednesday conducted a one-day special drive named ‘Operation Strike’ against various crimes and habitual offenders across the state.

As part of the campaign, 34 police districts initiated strict action against crimes like drunk driving, smuggling of drugs, illegal firearms, and gambling, among others. Police also took action against anti-socials engaged in cow smuggling.

Around 367 excise cases were registered and 22 people arrested along with seizure of 35,599 litre country liquor and 38 bottles of banned cough syrup.

The cops also launched a crackdown against illegal arms dealers, registered four cases, arrested 11 anti-socials and seized two country-made guns and one pistol from them. During the drive, police registered 23 cases against smuggling of minor minerals and cows and arrested seven miscreants.

Police registered 272 cases against drunk driving and fines amounting to Rs 11.89 lakh was realised from the violators. Around 189 people from across the state against whom non-bailable warrants were pending were arrested.