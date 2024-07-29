Refugee athletes want more of them to compete at the Olympics as migration takes global focus

PARIS: The first time Perina Lokure Nakang began to run for sport, she ran 9 miles (14 kilometers) along the road near her refugee camp in northwestern Kenya.

Now, the 21-year-old South Sudanese runner is competing in the Paris Olympics, among many of the 37 athletes on the Olympic refugee team who are pushing to see more refugees like her able to compete in the Games.

“I told myself if I continue running this, it is going to change my life,” she said. “In the Olympics, everyone is looking to me to represent them.”

They are getting support from former refugee Olympians and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, who told The Associated Press in an interview Sunday that the team is “a symbol of inclusion, of equality, of achievement for a large community around the world of refugees and displaced people.”

The Olympic refugee team was born at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, a collaboration between the International Olympic Committee and UNHCR, with just 10 athletes from four different countries.

Now, it has expanded to dozens of athletes that have fled 11 countries — ranging from Cuba to Afghanistan and South Sudan like Nakang, who escaped war when she was 7.

The refugee team has spurred hope by many to recover their dreams that were lost when they left their lives behind to start from scratch in a new country. These athletes have taken center stage in the Paris Olympics, a competition that has underscored themes like diversity and inclusion at a time of historic global migration.

In Friday’s opening ceremonies, Grandi was honored with the Olympic laurel for his support of the Olympic refugee team and “his dedication to support refugees recognizing the power of sport.”

“It is a moment in which people that have often lost everything can gain back dignity, identity and give back to the communities hosting them,” Grandi told the AP. “And they’re not the objects of charity in a way, but are actors and the active participants in their communities.”