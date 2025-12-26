Redefining America's sense of self

America’s love affair with monumentalism is hardly a secret: with buildings, warships, automobiles, aircraft—and, most importantly, self-image. So, when this core of self-esteem begins to crack and eventually crumble, we can be sure that something is afoot that will redefine America’s sense of self. For better or for worse—which might actually go hand in hand.

Never before has the US introspected more than after Donald Trump took office this January. The most monumentalist president in the 80 postwar years, according to Gallup, he began with approval ratings of 47 percent (21-27 January) but is now down to 36 percent (1-15 December), where it has been stuck since November 3.

This steadily declining graph is a reliable mirror to America’s glissading sense of self under the Trump presidency. Trump has been promising big and delivering small. The Epstein files fiasco is a case in point. One of Trump’s presidential election planks was the unconditional release of the entire, unredacted Epstein files. In January, Trump reiterated his promise. In February, his attorney general Pam Bondi told an interviewer that an Epstein “client list” was on her desk. The department of justice (DoJ) ostentatiously sent “declassified” dossiers to far-right influencers—but it was material already in the public domain.

On February 21, Trump’s ratings fell to 45 percent. A month later, they were down to 43 percent. On April 25, Virginia Giuffre, one of the early Epstein accusers, died by suicide—and between then and May 18, his ratings plateaued. Giuffre’s death forced his ratings further down to 40 percent on June 19, two weeks before the DoJ denied that Epstein maintained a ‘client list’ at all, and that it wouldn’t release any more files. On July 21, Trump’s ratings plummeted to 37 percent. On October 1, Trump hit a relative high of 40 percent, until Giuffre's posthumous memoir, published on October 19, clubbed the ratings down to 37 percent. They slid further to 36 percent on November 3, where they remained until last declared on December 1.