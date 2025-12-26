Return of the prodigal son in Bangladesh changes prospects

Regime-change operations often stray from the script, particularly when orchestrated violence becomes a policy tool. Bangladesh is fast becoming a classic case. Both the US and Pakistan were aggrieved at Sheikh Hasina’s cold-shouldering, independent foreign policy stance and her friendship with India. The current bonhomie between these two countries is, inter alia, an expression of the US’s gratitude to Pakistan.

The first step of the regime-change operation—that began during the Biden administration but was seamlessly adopted by Trump—was to install Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as the head of an unelected interim government. In its 17 months in power, the dysfunctional Yunus regime has presided over mob violence, economic decline and growing extortion from business houses. There has been a flight of capital, a steep fall in investment, and GDP growth has fallen from 7.5 percent at a recent peak to below 3 percent.

Undeniably, Hasina’s own policy miscalculations contributed to her ouster. Apart from the usual charge of corruption, cronyism and manipulating elections, one crucial error was her coddling of selected hardline Islamic groups and crackdown on others. Madrasas mushroomed, creating a new class of indoctrinated youngsters. Many of them are fronting violent mobs today.