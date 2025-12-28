Wisdom of detachment

Happy New Year, dear readers, and every good wish. Before we plunge into another cycle of time, I thought it might be interesting to look at those who defy time and worldly attachments with their attendant pains and pleasures, and look for something within. They explore an inner landscape that has its own discoveries, awards and rewards. Things that may mean nothing to other people, but are personally very meaningful to these seekers. Seekers are of many kinds, and in the space available here, you might like to check out an intriguing type of seeker who is not widely known about—the Avadhuta.

The word Avadhuta is apparently from the Sanskrit root ‘to shake’. It denotes a kind of mystic or sage who is cut loose from the usual human bondage of attachments and anxieties. There are four recognised kinds of Avadhutas in tradition.

The Brahmavadhuta is an Avadhuta from birth who appears in any class of society and is completely indifferent to the world or worldly matters. A Shaivavadhuta has taken total sanyas or renunciation of normal worldly life, and dresses like a Shaiva mendicant with a jata or matted locks. The Veeravadhuta is an impressive figure who wears saffron robes, has long, flowing hair, and smears red sandal paste on his body. Veeravadhutas wear rudraksha garlands and hold a rod. Additionally, they always carry a parashu (ritual axe) or a damaru (small hand drum). The Kulavadhutas are the most secretive. They are said to have been initiated into the Kaula sampradaya, a Tantric tradition, and are held to be adepts in Kundalini Tantra, in awakening chakra energies. It’s said of them that, “It is very difficult to recognise these people, as they do not wear any outward signs designating them as Avadhutas. The speciality of these people is that they look and live as ordinary people do. They can show themselves in the form of kings, warriors, householders or beggars.”