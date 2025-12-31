The madness in Trump's deal-making methods

US President Donald Trump has popularised the idea of transactional approaches to everything. Yet, careful analysis suggests that his deal-making prowess is questionable and grasp of the process deficient outside of scripted deal-making on reality TV shows.

First, he frequently exceeds his executive powers. Initiatives, such as tariffs and requiring chipmakers to give the US government 15 percent of revenues from sales to China may not be legal. He frequently negotiates with parties who also lack the requisite authority. Outside of autocracies, deals with foreign leaders who have limited capacity to commit private actors, or which must be ratified by elected representatives are meaningless.

On commercial matters, private producers and purchasers are rarely parties to the “huge” deals. On diplomatic matters, Trump intervenes arbitrarily and usually negotiates with one side. New Delhi did not welcome his peacemaking in the 2025 India-Pakistan border conflict. A peace agreement with Moscow is being seen as unacceptable in Kyiv. In West Asia, Trump’s plans frequently ignore the key parties.

Second, with his well-known resistance to briefings, Trump’s deals discount historical, economic and cultural context. His real estate plans for Gaza ignore the root causes of the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s patient explication of the reasons underlying complex relations between the West and Russia would be lost on Trump. Ignorance of China’s near-monopoly in rare earths, essential for defence and technology supply chains, means the US is losing a war it did not even know it was in.