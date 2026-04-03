Instituting the right to dignified exit

On March 11, the Supreme Court addressed one of the most difficult questions of life and death: whether, when and on what legal basis medical treatment may be withdrawn or withheld. In the Harish Rana case, it framed the issue not as whether it is in the patient’s best interests to die, but whether it is in his best interests to prolong life with artificial support. This reframing shifted the debate from the morality of death to the legitimacy of prolonging life in conditions where dignity has irreversibly ebbed away.

The case arose from Rana, a 32-year-old man who remained in a persistent vegetative state (PVS) for over 12 years following a fall from his balcony. He was sustained on clinically-assisted nutrition and hydration (CANH) administered through a tube, with negligible prospects of recovery. It was a hard case at the intersection of law, medicine and ethics.

The court situated the issue within the constitutional framework developed in Common Cause (2018), where it held that the right to life under Article 21 includes the right to live with dignity, and therefore the right to reject an undignified existence. It recognised passive euthanasia by withdrawal of medical treatment and permitted individuals to execute advance medical directives, or living wills, specifying when life-sustaining treatment should not be continued.

Acknowledging a legislative vacuum, the court invoked Article 142 to lay down interim procedures governing withdrawal of life support, while expressing a “pious hope” that Parliament would enact a comprehensive law on end-of-life decisions. In 2023, the court streamlined these guidelines to address implementation challenges.