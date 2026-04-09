Selecting gatekeepers of merit

The unfolding controversies surrounding the 2025-26 Karnataka Public Service Commission recruitments and calls to abolish the commission in the state Assembly point to a deeper institutional failure. Karnataka’s experience is not an aberration. It’s a warning to others.

The credibility of a modern State rests on who runs the machinery of governance once the ballots are counted. Democracies depend on professional civil services to ensure continuity, neutrality and competence. That professionalism, in turn, depends on how recruitment is conducted. When recruitment systems function fairly, governance gains legitimacy. When they falter, the consequences extend far beyond a single examination—eroding public trust in the State itself.

To safeguard merit, the Constitution created public service commissions (PSCs) as independent authorities. Their purpose was simple yet profound: to insulate recruitment from political influence and ensure that merit—not patronage—determines entry into public service.

Yet, Karnataka’s experience raises a troubling question: what happens when the guardians of merit themselves repeatedly face allegations of manipulation and political influence?