A constitutional beacon: Why Madras High Court's conversion verdict matters

The Hon’ble Madras High Court's recent judgment dated June 25, 2026 delivered by Justice G R Swaminathan striking down the Tamil Nadu Government Order that permitted converts to Islam to claim the status of "Backward Class Muslim" is one of the most significant constitutional decisions on reservation in recent years. The principles laid down by the Court have implications far beyond Tamil Nadu.
At the heart of the case is Tamil Nadu Government Order (G.O. Ms. No. 31 of 2024), what one may call as “religion shopping”. It allows persons belonging to any of the State's 360 Hindu BC, MBC, DNC, SC or ST communities who convert to Islam to be assigned to a new muslim caste and claim reservation under a separate muslim category.
The Madras High Court rightly reaffirmed the settled legal principle, first laid down in G. Michael v. S. Venkateswaran (1951) and consistently followed thereafter, that when a Hindu converts to Islam, he ceases to belong to his birth caste and simply becomes a Muslim (Mussalman), without belonging to any caste. While a person is free to change religion, the law does not recognise the automatic acquisition of an entirely new caste merely because of conversion.
What makes the G.O. unprecedented is that it effectively allows a convert to be assigned an entirely new caste identity that neither the individual nor his ancestors ever possessed. More remarkably, the State argued before the Madras High Court that the Jamath—a private Muslim religious body—would determine which Muslim community the convert belongs to, and that this determination must be accepted by the State Revenue Authorities. Simply put, if a Hindu Nadar convert to Islam, the muslim Jamath will decide that his new caste will be “Muslim Labbai” and the State does not have any say in it. It is like handing over of Hindus to muslim Jamath to convert and assign a new identity. The High Court rightly ruled that this arrangement in unconstitutional and it’s judgement deserves to be welcomed because it preserves the constitutional architecture of reservation.
The Constitution guarantees every citizen the freedom to choose a religion according to conscience. That freedom is compromised if the State itself creates substantial material incentives that make one religious choice more advantageous than another. Governments cannot structure public benefits in a manner that makes religious conversion economically or educationally attractive. The quashed Government Order created precisely this concern. because it allowed a convert to Islam to enjoy a cumulative set of additional advantages. Itsignificantly incentivized conversion from Hinduism to Islam.
Through the GO, the State created what may be called a "reservation arbitrage"—an opportunity to obtain substantially better access to government jobs and educational institutions through conversion to Islam. Tamil Nadu's own admission data shows that candidates in the Backward Class Muslim (BCM) category are often admitted with significantly lower cut-offs than candidates in the Backward Class (BC) category. In the 2022 NEET counselling, for instance, the last admitted candidate in the BC category secured admission at rank of about 62,857, whereas the corresponding cut-off for the BCM category extended to nearly 80,758—almost 18,000 ranks lower. Similar differences have appeared across subsequent years, indicating that the advantage is not an isolated occurrence but a recurring feature of the system.
The same pattern is visible in public employment. Recruitment data from various State government bodies shows that, for several posts, BCM candidates qualified with noticeably lower cut-off marks than candidates in the BC category. The Government Order therefore does not confer a merely symbolic status. It opens access to seats and jobs that would otherwise remain beyond reach under the applicant's original reservation category.
A person assigned to a Backward Class Muslim community may compete for reservation benefits available under that category while simultaneously becoming eligible for constitutional and statutory protections available to religious minorities, including opportunities associated with minority educational institutions. Whether viewed individually or collectively, these benefits create an asymmetry that is unavailable to similarly placed persons who do not convert.
A Judgment With National Consequences
The issues raised by this case are not confined to Tamil Nadu.Across India, governments increasingly face demands relating to reservation, religious identity and sub-classification. As these debates intensify, constitutional consistency becomes even more important.The Madras High Court has reminded governments that reservation cannot become an instrument for engineering religious identities or encouraging shifts between communities through executive policy.Equally, it has reminded citizens that freedom of religion is not strengthened when governments attach economic or educational incentives to religious choices. It is strengthened when the State remains neutral.
A Beacon for Future Constitutional Adjudication
The Madras High Court judgment has already made an important contribution. It reinforces that caste cannot be manufactured by executive notification after conversion. It protects the neutrality that lies at the heart of Article 25. And it preserves the principle that constitutional classifications cannot be delegated to private religious institutions.
It is a reaffirmation of constitutional boundaries. If those boundaries continue to guide courts in future conversion-related disputes, this judgment may well be remembered as a landmark—a constitutional beacon for the next generation of jurisprudence on conversionand reservation.
Reservation exists to uplift weaker sections, not for “religion shopping” by attaching tangible public benefits to conversion. By restoring that constitutional distinction, the Court has protected both the integrity of affirmative action and the freedom of conscience guaranteed by the Constitution.
(Views are personal)
(Mr. Mohandas Pai - Chairman , Aarin Capital, Mr. Venkatramanan Krishnamurthy - Management Consultant, Dr. Neha Das – Political Analyst)