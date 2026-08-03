A constitutional beacon: Why Madras High Court's conversion verdict matters

The Hon’ble Madras High Court's recent judgment dated June 25, 2026 delivered by Justice G R Swaminathan striking down the Tamil Nadu Government Order that permitted converts to Islam to claim the status of "Backward Class Muslim" is one of the most significant constitutional decisions on reservation in recent years. The principles laid down by the Court have implications far beyond Tamil Nadu.

At the heart of the case is Tamil Nadu Government Order (G.O. Ms. No. 31 of 2024), what one may call as “religion shopping”. It allows persons belonging to any of the State's 360 Hindu BC, MBC, DNC, SC or ST communities who convert to Islam to be assigned to a new muslim caste and claim reservation under a separate muslim category.

The Madras High Court rightly reaffirmed the settled legal principle, first laid down in G. Michael v. S. Venkateswaran (1951) and consistently followed thereafter, that when a Hindu converts to Islam, he ceases to belong to his birth caste and simply becomes a Muslim (Mussalman), without belonging to any caste. While a person is free to change religion, the law does not recognise the automatic acquisition of an entirely new caste merely because of conversion.

What makes the G.O. unprecedented is that it effectively allows a convert to be assigned an entirely new caste identity that neither the individual nor his ancestors ever possessed. More remarkably, the State argued before the Madras High Court that the Jamath—a private Muslim religious body—would determine which Muslim community the convert belongs to, and that this determination must be accepted by the State Revenue Authorities. Simply put, if a Hindu Nadar convert to Islam, the muslim Jamath will decide that his new caste will be “Muslim Labbai” and the State does not have any say in it. It is like handing over of Hindus to muslim Jamath to convert and assign a new identity. The High Court rightly ruled that this arrangement in unconstitutional and it’s judgement deserves to be welcomed because it preserves the constitutional architecture of reservation.