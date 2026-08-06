Concrete horizon: Navigating India's urban metamorphosis

Since 1980, the global landscape has undergone a tectonic shift. For the first time in human history, the ‘urban’ is no longer the exception, but the rule; approximately 55 percent of the world’s population now inhabits urban spaces. In India, this transition is not merely a demographic statistic; it is a profound reorientation of a civilisation. In 1990, just 25 percent of Indians lived in cities. Today, that figure has climbed to a third, and by the end of this decade, 40 percent of the nation is expected to reside in urban clusters.

This shift represents a fundamental departure from the Gandhian ideal that India “lives in her villages”. As the country moves from the paddy field to the pavement, the national consciousness is being rewritten. It is time to explore the policy-driven nature of this shift, its impact on the social fabric, and the urgent need for a politics that addresses the unique pressures of the Indian city.

India’s urbanisation was not an accidental byproduct of growth but a directed effort, often prodded by global financial institutions. Following the 1991 liberalisation, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank advocated that India see urban centres as “engines of growth”. This led to a series of landmark missions designed to upgrade the country's decaying infrastructure. The Mega City scheme of 1993 was an early attempt to channel funds into five major metros to handle the initial post-liberalisation surge. The Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission in 2005 marked the first comprehensive effort to link infrastructure funding with institutional reforms. Ten years later came the Modi government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and Smart Cities Mission, which shifted the focus toward technology-driven governance and ‘rejuvenation’, aiming to create sustainable, digitally-integrated urban hubs.

These policies reflect a State that has pivoted away from the village-centric development of the mid-20th century. However, the speed of this transition has often outpaced the capacity of our institutions, leading to cities that are hyper-modern in their aspirations but crumbling in their execution.