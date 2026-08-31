Green-blue infra, heritage for a timeless city

Great cities are defined not only by the infrastructure they build, but by what they preserve, restore and pass on to future generations. Delhi is uniquely endowed in both respects. The Yamuna and its floodplains, the ridge, urban forests, biodiversity parks and neighbourhood greens form its ecological foundation. Simultaneously, its monuments, historic precincts, archaeological sites and traditional neighbourhoods embody centuries of history and culture.

As India advances towards the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat-2047, Delhi must demonstrate how a growing metropolis can combine development with environmental restoration and heritage conservation. The Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047) provides an opportunity to place these principles at the heart of the capital’s future.

Natural capital as core infra

Climate change has rewritten the rules of urban planning. Rising temperatures, extreme rainfall, acute water stress, deteriorating air quality and biodiversity loss affect the health and quality of life of our citizens. Consequently, rivers, forests, wetlands, lakes and parks can no longer be viewed merely as environmental amenities or aesthetic additions. They are essential components of urban infrastructure.

MPD-2047 envisages an interconnected green-blue network that integrates the Yamuna, the ridge, forests, biodiversity parks, water bodies, drains, neighbourhood parks and open spaces into an ecological system. Such a network yields strategic benefits.