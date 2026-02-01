Fill the gaps budget, no big bang here

The producers of castor oil cake must be pleased. No. It is not the kind which might help futures and options players. Units located in special economic zones—which produce castor cakes from indigenous seeds on indigenous machinery—are exempted from customs duty if the output is used in the domestic market. The exemption enables the viability of export units and expands the availability of fertilisers in the domestic market for producers. Budget 2026 is defined by a plethora of such surgical steps.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth essay has landed between hype and hope. The budget has quelled the chorus of hype, the serenade of brass band balladeers calling for a 1991 moment. It has also cheesed off stock market punters who hoped for booster shots, and the hike in security transaction tax has worsened the business model of the get-poor-quickly motley crowd of futures and options traders.

The fact is that the government, in 2025, created the impulse for consumption demand—the recast of the income tax in February, followed by the recalibration of GST rates in October. The question in the run-up to the budget was how the government would address the persistent slide of the rupee vis-a-vis the dollar, how it could stop the sell-off by foreign portfolio investors and the tepid state of foreign direct investment.

Nothing clarifies strategy like a crisis, and given the history of crisis-led transformation, the expectation was for big-bang steps. Budget 2026 has chosen to play it safe, eschewing the let’s-do-something itch that afflicts governments. It has stuck to its tested thesis and a fiscally prudent path. The budget aims to limit the gap between government income and expenditure to 4.3 percent of GDP, implying gross government borrowing of around ₹17 lakh crore. The government will spend over ₹3,800 crore every day or ₹160 crore every hour on interest payments.