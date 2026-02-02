Laudable on what it does, worrying on what it doesn't

India's macroeconomic dashboard is flashing a reassuring green. Quarterly real GDP growth has shown an upward momentum, inflation has been strikingly low, banks are reporting strong profits with low non-performing assets and corporate balance sheets look healthier after a long phase of deleveraging. That surface calm, however, is exactly why this budget needed to be read as a stress test—not as a victory lap.

The ‘Goldilocks’ sheen can be deceptive. Part of the growth impulse is still being carried by the Union government’s capital expenditure push and part of the disinflation owes to food-price softness that can reverse abruptly. There are other signs of worry. The rupee was among the worst performing currencies during 2025 and net inbound foreign direct investment was close to zero. Foreign institutional investors withdrew $17 billion, making India’s stock market performance abysmal in dollar terms, especially in comparison to other emerging markets.

So, Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth budget is best described as cautious pragmatism: keep the fiscal glide path intact, keep public capex as the growth backstop for now, and plant seeds for capability-building for future growth.

The fiscal deficit is budgeted at 4.3 percent of GDP—within the government’s promised discipline. This discipline matters, not just for textbook prudence, but for credibility in an uncertain world. The most important constraint is the financing environment. Between the Centre’s gross borrowing (budgeted around ₹17.2 lakh crore) and additional state borrowing (around ₹12.6 lakh crore), the bond market is staring at a flood of sovereign and sub-sovereign paper. When the supply of bonds is so large, interest rates can refuse to soften despite the RBI’s heroic easing. Long-term bond yields sticking around 7 percent can become a deterrent to private investment precisely when we need it to take the baton from public capex.