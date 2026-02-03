The moral void left by Epstein revelations

For some others, the mention of the Dalai Lama 169 times in the mails may be similarly distressing. It makes us wonder if there is anyone immaculate and virtuous left anymore.

This kind of large-scale smashing of images and brands perhaps happened last at the height of the Cold War, when two worldviews clashed. When doubts and fences were erected overnight around un-coopted political and cultural figures. It was when icons came tumbling down in town squares when the West effected a change of disagreeable regimes. However, the Epstein files are a bloodless and borderless revolution that has smashed regimes that occupied our minds and ordered around our hearts and habits.

What more is needed to end the world order that we know when a Chomsky, a principled anarchist who wouldn’t succumb to any power in the world, is seen meowing in the labyrinths of Epstein’s noxious mind. One may want to caveat it by stating that all names that figure in the mails need not have crossed the threshold of Epstein’s pleasure rooms or sought a visit to his exotic island. But moral shaming in the age of social media is flat and uniform. The adjectives and invectives reserved for the worst offender also applies to the least offender.

Social media operates on uncomplicated binaries of the good and the bad. It is absolutist in its judgement and does not allow space for human frailties, which in another age would perhaps have had accommodation. We were often taught to separate the work from the personal, and the moral transgressions of an artist or a mahatma. Ethical crises were not overrated. But no more. The new media space thrives on simplistic models of perfection, and its algorithms are taught to place small and big deviations in the same basket. There is only outrage after that, no reasoning. Only sides to be taken—no pondering, no literature and certainly no philosophy.

Even if one assumes that people like Chomsky, one of a few good ones in a lost world, only made an error of judgement due to a momentary dimness of intellect or depletion due to age, it still exposes chinks in their formidable armour that the world thought they alone possessed. And sadly, that armour was about their ability to smell an oppressor or an oppressive act from thousands of miles away. Their moral compass was said to have the most sensitive sensors to track the murmurings of the mind and its morals, power and its putsch. With Chomsky, especially, it is not just the collapse of one argument, but that of an entire universe.