Many more steps needed to ensure menstrual rights

What does that mean in practice? Firstly, the supply is inadequate. Free sanitary pads in schools are essential and welcome, but access must be expanded to reusable, low-waste options and to supply chains that make them affordable and dignified. My Bill called explicitly for support to enterprises producing sustainable menstrual products and for incentives to scale up these markets so that choices are available to all communities, urban and rural alike.

Secondly, menstrual health cannot be siloed in sanitation. It belongs in health systems, in education, in labour policy and in disaster planning. The Bill promotes cross-ministerial collaboration between labour, health and education. So that the implementation is planned, monitored and accountable across departments.

It also aims to mandate that reproductive and menstrual healthcare be comprehensive, including diagnosis and treatment of disorders often ignored. This includes awareness about polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, and other conditions that leave millions untreated and in pain. Third, we must make education humane and early. Too many girls learn about menstruation at menarche, startled and shamed; boys are largely left out of this education. My Bill proposed menstrual education from ages seven to eight, and communication strategies that normalise menstruation while challenging stigma, because information shapes dignity and behaviour long before policies arrive in adulthood.