The court and the appellant: Who is in the witness box?

Mamata’s charge is not simply that the process is flawed in its detail, but that it is unfairly designed and potentially disenfranchising—especially for the vulnerable. She spoke of names being dropped, about exclusion being coded into the process, about last-mile agents exercising authority without accountability. Whether these claims ultimately stand up in court is a separate matter. What matters is that a chief minister is formally questioning the integrity of the process, and that by appearing before the Supreme Court, she transmits that question to the wider court of public opinion.

She is not asking voters to judge yet; she is asking judges to intervene. But in doing so, that implicit judgement is kept in suspended animation. This is where discomfort creeps in. The Supreme Court is not designed to absorb and quell political anxiety. It exists to interpret the law, not to reassure citizens when trust frays. And yet, increasingly, that is exactly the role it is being asked to play. When legislatures falter, when institutions are viewed with suspicion, when political dialogue collapses, the court becomes the last address. But the burden placed on the judiciary is made heavier by the sense transmitted to it that it is itself not immune to being judged in the larger public court. Mamata appearing in person is an act meant to increase the pressure on it, to raise the stakes in such a way for the system that virtually dares it. Comply, or break.

The Election Commission is in that witness box too. For decades, its authority came from implicit public trust. Its decisions were institutional. Today, if that sense is abundantly compromised, Mamata’s theatrical method brings that to trial in the open. When a chief minister takes on the commission in person, the spotlight shifts to individuals. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar may not be named as an adversary in legal terms, but his office is suddenly personalised. But we must grasp the game at that level. As a constitutional office being forced to defend itself in real time, under political glare. It is ironic how an anti-system force has taken it upon itself to police the system.