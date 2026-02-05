Tobacco tax reform far from finished

The stasis in India’s tobacco taxation regime since the introduction of the GST in 2017 was decisively broken last year. Deliberations at the 56th meeting of the GST Council in September 2025 followed by a series of legislative actions ushered in one of the most significant restructurings of tobacco taxation in a decade. Together, the GST rate revisions, amendments to the central excise framework, and introduction of the Health Security se National Security Cess represent a substantive reconfiguration.

These reforms, rolled out from February 1, are best understood as an integrated attempt to address fiscal priorities while responding to long-standing public health concerns. Three core changes define the new framework. First, the recalibrated GST rates. Most tobacco products have been moved from the 28 percent slab to the peak rate of 40 percent, while bidis have been shifted in the opposite direction, from 28 percent to 18 percent.

Second, the tax base for cigarettes, pan masala and smokeless tobacco has shifted from transaction value to the retail sale price—a move intended to curb under-declaration and strengthen compliance.

Third, central excise duties have been reintroduced and revised significantly, ensuring that the overall tax burden on cigarettes is increased despite the sunset on the compensation cess.

From both public finance and public health perspectives, several elements of this reform merit a positive assessment. The overall tax burden on cigarettes is estimated to rise from about 55 percent of the retail price to roughly 66 percent. This is a substantial increase and moves the country closer to benchmarks that view higher prices as one of the most effective tools for reducing tobacco consumption, especially among young and price-sensitive users.