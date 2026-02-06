Tentative steps out of Manipur's war on quicksand

A popular government has been installed in Manipur nine days ahead of the completion of a year of President’s rule in the state. Saved in the process was an imminent dissolution of the 12th Manipur legislative assembly, for it is unlikely that an extension of the ‘suspended animation’ that the assembly had been put under since February 13, 2025 would have been approved by Parliament even if President’s rule had to be extended.

A decision to extend the President’s rule beyond a year would have invited constitutional complications. The 44th amendment enacted in 1978—which curbed the powers given to the President by the Emergency-era 38th amendment in respect to the use of Articles 356 and 352—predicates this. President’s rule now can be extended beyond a year only in the event of an armed rebellion or a report confirming infeasibility of fresh elections by the Election Commission of India.

On February 4, after a seemingly desperate conclave of all BJP legislators from Manipur at the BJP head office in New Delhi, moderated and supervised by BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and national spokesperson and Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, a consensus was reached on who should lead the next government once the assembly was resuscitated out of its coma.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh emerged as the choice, and with him four others were agreed to be put on the first list to be sworn in as cabinet ministers. From the choice of MLAs for the new cabinet, the delicate but inevitable ethnic and party balancing act in Manipur’s current volatile situation is evident.