The Doomsday Clock ticks on

Had the polar chill eased its grip on America’s eastern seaboard and if a hydrogen leak had not intervened, Artemis II would have lifted off from Cape Canaveral, US this weekend to put four-member crew in orbit around the moon, a preliminary step to putting astronauts on the lunar surface. The serially-delayed Artemis mission has now been pushed to March. But there is no sense of disappointment in the space industry, the US government or enthusiasts worldwide. What does this signal?

Apollo 11, which put the first men on the moon in 1969, was a mission driven by Cold War rivalry. The space race was on, the USSR had put a dog, a man and a woman in orbit, and the US needed to pull a more dramatic stunt. Such a sense of urgency is missing today in a project that initially was to take flight in November 2024.

Perhaps it’s because space is no longer a State monopoly and its role as a marker of national prowess is diluted. Perhaps the US doesn’t believe it is in a contest, or feels it has anything to prove. That is what the present administration in Washington had said when it sought election, before it became embroiled in tariff wars and other shows of strength.

But there’s the human factor: what do the majority expect from a moonshot when things are falling apart? Days before the Artemis II launch was deferred, the Doomsday Clock was set forward to 85 seconds to midnight―the closest it has ever been to that hour. The clock, created by the scientists who built the first nuclear weapons, is a visual expression of the proximity of the human race to self-annihilation, graphically represented by the clock striking midnight. In 2025, it was set to 89 seconds to midnight as “national leaders and their societies” had failed to change course away from the precipice.