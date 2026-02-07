India’s missing engines: World’s no 4 economy lacks global giants

The many alcoves of social media are crucibles or live labs, microcosms of angst and hope. The centrifuge propels binary voices—tirades against triumphalism. Sceptics rage about the K-shaped economy and the rah-rah brigade races to script and cast the next Dhurandar.

The announcement of the trade pact with the US weaved through familiar social smog and bureaucratic fog. The issuance of the joint statement fanned pre-conceived notions of surrender and conquest. Hyperbole defines the geometry of geopolitics. What the White House called a trade deal is effectively a ‘framework for an interim agreement’. Weird as it sounds, it is just that. An agreement to talk, agree to agree again.

The pact lifts uncertainty, trims tariff from 50 per cent to 18 per cent and soothes sentiments. Yes, the US gets access to agri-markets, but it is an evolving story, as is the saga on non-tariff barriers. The next rounds afford space to push for lower tariffs and exemptions. Much depends on how the US Supreme Court rules, and how the post-ruling framework is cast. This could take weeks, months. This strategic time-out is an opportunity for India to assess the realities.

India is an outlier among outliers. It has vaulted from the 10th largest economy to the fourth largest in the world in just over a decade. It has evaded the law of necessary and sufficient conditions. It is the only economy to reach the status of the ‘fourth largest economy’ without the power of global brands and banks of global size to fund market expansion.