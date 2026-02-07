Second innings: Supporting athletes’ career transitions

With prodigies like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and D Gukesh redefining the limits of achievement, the sporting world is witnessing a new wave of teenage brilliance. However, these success stories are rare, with barely 1 percent of those who try to pursue sport as a career becoming successful.

Considering that most young athletes compromise on their academic learning to prioritise a potential career in sport, it is of paramount importance to question the economic cost of the trade-off.

With a career spanning at the most to 40 years, many national and state-level athletes struggle to establish a career outside sports, compelled to take up modest jobs through sports quotas, sometimes even taking up menial jobs as drivers or construction workers.

With expensive coaching, equipment and apparel needs, parents spend a fortune to support their children dreaming of a sports career. Budding athletes enrol in schools and colleges where financial assistance is rare.

The bigger and hidden cost for athletes, however, is that of the second innings—of transitioning into another career subsequent to their sporting life. There is a stark absence of a supportive ecosystem for Indian athletes, unlike countries like Canada, which has the Game Plan programme to support athletes in development of skills for other careers, or the UK’s Life after Professional Sports.

India’s youth affairs and sports ministry launched RESET or Retired Sportsperson Empowerment Training programme in 2024 with the goal of making former athletes more employable, a commendable initiative and an important first move. It aims to support retired athletes in the age category of 20-50 who have participated in or won medals at international, national and state-level events through a dedicated self-paced learning portal along with on-the-ground training and internship.