Sky is not the limit, India must guard the final frontier

However, to possess these capabilities is to paint a target on them. This leads to the second, and perhaps more complex, axis—the defence of space. Our orbital assets, both civilian and military, operate in a domain fraught with peril. The threats are dichotomous, yet debilitating. On one hand, there exist the non-military hazards of hypervelocity space debris and the corrosive effects of cosmic radiation. On the other hand, and far more sinister, are the controlled military threats wielded by adversarial states. These span the spectrum from non-kinetic attacks such as satellite communication jamming, GPS spoofing and cyber incursions into ground stations, to physical counterspace capabilities including direct-ascent anti-satellite missiles, co-orbital rendezvous and proximity operations by so-called “inspector” satellites that can disable or degrade assets, and the potential for high-altitude nuclear detonations to induce crippling electromagnetic pulses.

The evidence of this new battlefield is unequivocal and spans the globe. The US, recognising the centrality of space to its military and economic hegemony, established a Space Force as a separate branch of its military. China, in a calculated and sweeping reform, consolidated its space, cyber and electronic warfare capabilities under the Strategic Support Force, which has since evolved into the PLA Aerospace Force, creating the other of the world’s only two independent space forces. France has openly declared its intention to develop space-based weapons and Israel has demonstrated kinetic capabilities in the exo-atmospheric realm, with the first in-space combat recorded in November 2023. To believe India can navigate this domain through peaceful intent alone is a dangerous anachronism.

India’s own strategic community and armed forces are acutely aware of this new calculus. The Indian Air Force’s 2022 doctrine explicitly identifies space-based assets as “new centres of gravity” and highlights vulnerabilities to hostile action. The release of a joint military space doctrine post the kinetic actions qua Pakistan in May 2025 is a step forward, but a doctrine without a dedicated, empowered institution to execute it is merely theoretical. The creation of tri-service agencies is a recognition of the problem, but it is an administrative fix, not a transformative one.

We possess the foundational technological building blocks: proven anti-satellite capability, a robust and versatile satellite launch and fabrication ecosystem through Isro, and nascent but growing efforts in space situational awareness and simulated space warfare exercises. Yet, our current approach where efforts are dispersed across the Defence Space Agency, various wings of the armed forces and civilian research organisations is institutionally nebulous. It leads to duplicated efforts, blurred lines of accountability and a slowed response time in a domain where decisions must be made at the speed of light.