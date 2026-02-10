Dream big and act fast to be in winning AI camp

The buzz of artificial intelligence is in every ear. A loud and scary buzz even. If you are not into AI, you are going to be living in a different world altogether. A future dominated by those with AI. A world divided into two. Those with it and those without. The future gets cleaved into two once again. The haves and the have-nots.

What began as tentative talk in business newspapers a decade ago is a reality in our lives today. AI is bringing in efficiency unimagined. A task that took, say, 4 hours to complete gets done in a few minutes. AI tools of every kind are helping everything we do today, from the homework of a Class 3 student to a high-level presentation on the economy made to the prime minister. AI is already in our midst on our smartphones and will shortly be in us as AI-embedded beings letting the machine do the thinking for us. The future is a buzz that has begun.

As this buzz gets louder, it’s time for the world of technology to wake up and prepare for the needs of the yet-again divided world ahead. Countries such as India and all in Africa need to be more careful about this divide than many others for now. As one divide erases, another begins. As economic disparity shows signs of getting a wee bit lesser than before and as the educational divide promises to get bridged by a bit, a new technological divide threatens the world ahead.

Is it really a threat? Depends what you make of it. Depends also on whether you are on that side of technology where all this is happening, or on the other side of the fence where all this sounds like science fiction. The divide, deepening by the day, is represented by strange allies. Technology at one end and religion at the other. These two strange buddies are dividing the world by the minute.

Let me talk technology this time around.