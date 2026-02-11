New framework to address India's energy trilemma

There is a new buzzword on India’s petroleum and gas landscape: trilemma. It is meant to convey the rationale behind actions by the government and fuel companies to balance energy availability, affordability and sustainability in the country.

India’s energy trilemma has been at the front and centre of policy decisions since US President Donald Trump demanded last year that India should stop buying cheap Russian oil. In August, Trump followed up this demand with Executive Order 14329 raising duties on Indian exports to the US to a whopping 50 percent. The punitive tariff caused pain when workers across India were laid off, factory floors turned idle and exporters ceded painstakingly-built markets in the US to global competitors.

Trump’s penal actions were the culmination of a process that was in the making since India switched to Russia as a major source of crude oil after Moscow offered huge discounts to fund its war in Ukraine. And for increased purchases of Russian defence equipment such as the S-400 missile system. Only, the Indian public was largely unaware of the resentment that was building up in Washington, caught up as they were in illusions of a special relationship between India and the US.

The energy trilemma was addressed when Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Mozambique within six months of each other a year after the Ukraine war began, triggering anxieties globally about another ‘oil shock’. Mozambique is a gas and coal producing country and an aspiring crude producer. Who would have imagined before this new threat to energy security that Puri and Jaishankar would be followed by a minister of state and a secretary for economic relations in the external affairs ministry to this otherwise neglected outpost? Or that red carpet would be rolled out by India for Mozambique’s defence minister, National Assembly speaker and secretary of state for trade?