Privacy not a shield for exploitation

Recent oral observations of the Supreme Court on domestic workers have reopened an old but unresolved constitutional dilemma: can the ‘sanctuary’ of the home place certain workers beyond the reach of fundamental rights?

The judicial anxiety articulated—of intrusive inspections, unmanageable litigation and disruption of the human bond within households—is not unfamiliar. It surfaced when Karnataka became the first state to notify minimum wages for domestic workers in 2004. Experience since then offers a corrective grounded not in theory, but in evidence.

Domestic work remains among the most invisible and yet hazardous forms of labour in India. Performed in isolated, concealed and undocumented workplaces, it is overwhelmingly feminised and structurally vulnerable. Estimates suggest that India has 8-10 crore domestic workers. To exclude such labour from statutory wage protection is not regulatory restraint; it is constitutional abdication.

A central reason this sector continues to be debated in abstraction is the persistent absence of reliable, disaggregated and periodically updated data on domestic work—numbers, wages, hours and conditions. This data vacuum has allowed anecdote, fear and middle-class anxiety to substitute for evidence, demonstrating that credible policy formulation and responsible constitutional debate cannot rest on conjecture but must be grounded in systematic data collection through the Census or a dedicated national survey of domestic work. Without such empirical grounding, judicial and policy discourse risks mistaking exceptional cases for systemic outcomes.

Constitutionally, the terrain is far from unsettled. The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that payment below minimum wages amounts to forced labour. In People’s Union for Democratic Rights (the 1982 Asiad workers case), the court ruled that labour rendered for less than the statutory minimum is ‘forced’ within the meaning of Articles 21 and 23. This principle was reinforced in Bandhua Mukti Morcha (1983), where the court held that the right to live with dignity necessarily includes adequate remuneration and humane conditions of work. These holdings are not sector-specific. They articulate a universal constitutional floor rooted in dignity, not in the location of the workplace.