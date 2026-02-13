Trump's trade dance: Two steps forward, at lease one back

For months now, we have been engaged in intense trade negotiations—a subject close to my heart given my long service in the ministry of commerce, including a tenure as India’s ambassador to the World Trade Organization in Geneva. During my time in Geneva, I was involved in brisk, high-pressure negotiations following the ministerial conference at Cancún in 2003. Fortunately, our delegation, led by the suave Arun Jaitley, won all its major points.

The situation deteriorated after Cancún. In conference after conference, negotiations stagnated. India must accept partial responsibility for this stalemate; we were not sufficiently nimble in changing tracks when necessary, nor did we take the lead when opportunities arose. The negotiations eventually ground to a halt—a standstill that was not in India's favour.

Then came Donald Trump. “I don't need international law,” he declared in an interview after his dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at the beginning of this year.

But his war against the established rules-based order began during his first term as US president. On his first full workday in the Oval Office—January 23, 2017—he withdrew the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a powerful 12-nation bloc designed to promote trade rules. He then invoked Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act and exploited the rarely-used Article XXI of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium from most countries on grounds of ‘national security’.