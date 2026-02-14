ChatGPT and the Republic of Noddies

The venue matters in Delhi. When the architecture tends towards grandeur, expect the signalling to match up. When Bharat Mandapam fills up, the Republic is rarely discussing potholes or the price of tomatoes. It is usually dealing with the grand arc of a nation’s destiny—preferably in bullet points and with a catchy logo. This time, it’s not just one nation but all of humanity that’s searching for a Noah’s Ark.

From February 16-20, destiny answers to the name ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’. It’s an attention-grabber. Presidents, prime ministers and sheikhs from the terrestrial world will shake hands with heads of state from a stateless Xanadu. Crewneck-clad aristocrats like Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai will be there. And the older Bill Gates, who needs a bit of ayurvedic ego massage after all the stress of being named in the Epstein files.

Listening to them will be delegates from a hundred countries: local industry barons, mandarins and policy mavens, tech researchers and evangelists, as well as the occasional professional sceptic. Thank god for the last one. For, the general picture will somewhat resemble the famous photo from Hamburg 1936. They will be discussing machines that learn and humans who nod. Everyone will be nodding. We need at least the odd head that shakes.

Why will everyone be nodding? Because no one knows any better about AI. Even the top frontier researchers in artificial intelligence haven’t the foggiest about how the darn machine thinks. But they know how to make them, and make them bigger and bigger, even if we need to blow up the earth to produce enough energy to run them. Maybe that’s what they mean by ‘technology solution’. Just look at the future plans of Elon Musk or Peter Thiel. They’re not planning on hanging around for too long.