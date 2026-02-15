Faithline | Ujjain's gems of genius

I find myself still mentally in thrall to the romance of Ujjain and encouraged by your responses to last week’s column, I wonder if you would like to revisit more stories from its unique legacy in Indian culture.

The best-known story is from when Sri Krishna was sent to study there with his brother Balarama at Rishi Sandipani’s gurukul. Krishna helped all his classmates and grew especially protective of a meek, timid boy called Sudama.

One day, when Krishna and Sudama were sent to collect firewood from the forest, it suddenly began to rain.

“Krishna! I’m afraid,” quavered Sudama, shrinking from the thunderous downpour. “I’ll look after you, be brave,” said Krishna. “Let’s hide under this big tree. Its leaves will keep us dry. Quick, over here.”

After a while, Krishna said, “Sudama, I’m hungry, aren’t you? Where’s that packet of poha that I saw Guru Ma give you as we were leaving?”