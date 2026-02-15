New dawn in Bangladesh, stability key

The people of Bangladesh have voted decisively to usher in a transformed political era. Though not inclusive, with the Awami League banned from participation, the election was largely peaceful, marred by sporadic attempts at booth capturing. Predictably, voters have expressed their resounding faith in the mainstream political party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, son of deceased former prime minister Khaleda Zia and the future PM. The BNP bagged 212 seats out of 300 in Parliament, notching up a two-thirds majority. Three elected MPs of the BNP are those who were facing death sentences for terror attacks and arms smuggling to Indian insurgent groups. They were acquitted by the Yunus regime, by managing the judiciary.

The coalition of Islamist parties led by Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) came in a distant runner-up with 69 seats. The National Citizen Party (NCP), formed by the leaders of the student agitation, won only six seats. Predictably, the JeI has pointed fingers at the election commission for malpractices. For both the BNP and JeI, the numbers represent the best performance in any prior election. The rest of the seats were won by smaller parties and independents. The voting percentage has been low, perhaps below 50 percent, though the election commission has projected a figure over 60 percent. Sheikh Hasina’s call to her supporters to boycott the elections certainly kept many voters away.

The election cannot be called truly free, fair or inclusive because of the ban on the largest political party, the Awami League, which was arbitrarily imposed by the interim government’s diktat. The Awami League and Hasina can be faulted on many counts, but to exclude them from the election does not bode well for the future. The election, however, fulfils Yunus’s dream of the ‘minus two’ formula, first propounded during the Army-backed caretaker government in 2007, which sought to exclude both Hasina and Khaleda Zia, the so-called squabbling Begums, from politics. With Hasina living in exile in India and Khaleda passing away last month, that goal has been achieved.

The referendum based on the so-called July Charter, tagged on with the election, has received over 70 percent ‘Yes’ vote. The referendum proposals include over 80 items, grouped into four categories, which seek to reform the governance structure. The referendum has no constitutional sanctity. The referendum is the brainchild of the Yunus regime, ostensibly based on popular demand, mainly from students. The recommendations were crafted by six reform commissions, which listed amendments to the Bangladeshi constitution, reforms of the judiciary, the electoral system, the police, public administration and anti-corruption measures. Some key recommendations include a bicameral parliament, new vice-presidential position, imposing a two-term limit on the PM’s tenure, enhancing presidential powers, expanding fundamental rights, protecting judicial independence and increasing women’s political representation.