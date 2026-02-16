From talent source to study hub

For decades, the story of Indian higher education has been shaped as much by what happens beyond the country’s borders as by what unfolds within its classrooms. Studying abroad has come to symbolise aspiration, mobility and success, often accompanied by immense family sacrifice. From middle-class households stretching finances to pay overseas tuition to record-breaking visa numbers, sending children abroad has become a benchmark of educational achievement. However, this outward flow masks an uncomfortable reality: while India is one of the world’s largest exporters of students, it remains a weak magnet for global talent.

A close look at the numbers reveals that this imbalance is not just stark but also persistent. According to the latest Niti Aayog report, for every international student who chose to study in India in 2021, around 25 Indian students went abroad. That year alone, outbound numbers climbed to 11.5 lakh, while inbound enrolments hovered at 45-50,000. In fact, student mobility data between 2016 and 2022 shows little structural change in incoming numbers, even as outbound figures steadily increased. In 2019, for instance, a relatively normal pre-pandemic year, 6.75 lakh Indian students left to study overseas, while only slightly above 47,000 international students arrived in India.

It’s a troubling paradox. India’s place in the global education landscape clearly exposes the imbalance. For all its population size, English-language advantage and academic heritage, the country attracts under one percent of the world’s internationally mobile students. Quite worryingly, this places India far behind major destinations such as the US, the UK, Australia and China. These countries fare much better, not simply because they have strong universities, but also because they have coherent strategies that actively position higher education as a global service sector.

Besides, the destinations Indian students are choosing are revealing. They are concentrated in a small group of countries, led by Canada and the US, followed by the UK, Australia and Germany. This points to a clear pattern. Students are not simply chasing academic prestige; they are responding to education systems that offer international recognition, predictable academic pathways, and post-study work and migration opportunities.